GOP doesn’t even like Trump

Where are the adults with common decency? Oh, that’s right, I almost forgot, somehow that’s all in the past. Now it’s just normal to lie, to insult, to bully. This disgraceful man isn’t going to a do a darn thing for us — the good, hardworking people. But the thing that really bothers me is what our children are thinking and observing. Melania Trump plagiarizes the first speech and for the second one she talks about ending cyber bullying. Are you kidding me? Her husband has done nothing but bully people for decades. Somehow, there must be people out there who think that is OK. They voted for him.

There are no good examples being set for children today in America. All they see is corruption, foul language, lying and mostly men behaving badly — oh, and a whole lot of violence on TV, in video games and in real life. Yes, I am singling out men. Maybe we need to start recruiting more women to become leaders. This country is like a ship in a storm with no direction and no plan.

I have a plan. Everyone out there fed up with the two-party system should become independents and run candidates who are progressive and that act like human beings. And don’t allow our government to conduct one more election using the Electoral College. An electoral vote count of 228 to 290 isn’t even close, right? So how is it that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote? Also, get the darn money out of politics. Money isn’t speech, money is corrupting speech and in a supposedly free country all money does is allow the rich the freedom to speak with no freedom for the rest of us. God help us now.

The Republicans don’t even like him. A more disgraceful thing I can’t even imagine.