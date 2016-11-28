Las Vegas Sun

November 28, 2016

Las Vegas-bound flight forced to land with engine trouble

American Airlines planes sit at a gate at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport, Nov. 29, 2011.

Officials say a Dallas-to-Las Vegas flight forced to land in New Mexico with engine problems has arrived in Nevada after an hours-long delay.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said today the aircraft started having trouble after flight 1693 took off Sunday evening.

He says the plane landed safely in Albuquerque, New Mexico and no one was hurt.

After a six-hour delay, most of the nearly 180 passengers and took off again after being moved to a new plane. Some decided to stay overnight and fly out in the morning.

The fight arrived at McCarran International Airport early Monday morning.

Crews are investigating the cause of the problem on the Airbus A321, but believe it may be a compressor surge, which can make an engine stall.

