‘ Naked Cowboys’ serenade Kellyanne Conway, Trump Tower crowd

Evan Vucci / AP

Even when President-elect Donald Trump isn't around, visitors to Trump Tower still get quite a show.

On Monday afternoon in the Manhattan luxury building's lobby, two street performers dressed as "Naked Cowboys" in boots, cowboy hats and colorful robes serenaded a crowd that included gawkers, journalists and Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

Conway laughed and chatted with the two performers and stood with them while they sang a song about Trump building a wall. She did not respond to requests from reporters to answer questions.

Trump has been ensconced in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.