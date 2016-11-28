Las Vegas Sun

November 28, 2016

Naked Cowboys’ serenade Kellyanne Conway, Trump Tower crowd

Evan Vucci / AP

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, center, listens to a song by “The Naked Cowboy,” in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in New York.

Even when President-elect Donald Trump isn't around, visitors to Trump Tower still get quite a show.

On Monday afternoon in the Manhattan luxury building's lobby, two street performers dressed as "Naked Cowboys" in boots, cowboy hats and colorful robes serenaded a crowd that included gawkers, journalists and Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

Conway laughed and chatted with the two performers and stood with them while they sang a song about Trump building a wall. She did not respond to requests from reporters to answer questions.

Trump has been ensconced in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.

