‘ Nightly Show’ vet Larry Wilmore signs deal with ABC Studios

Frank Micelotta / Invision / AP

NEW YORK — Three months after Comedy Central axed "The Nightly Show," its host, Larry Wilmore, has signed a multi-year deal with ABC Studios, the company said Monday.

Under the deal, Wilmore will develop his own projects as well as supervise others while helping target talent for the studio.

Besides hosting "The Nightly Show" for 17 months, Wilmore co-created HBO's new hit comedy, "Insecure," as well as the Peabody Award-winning "Bernie Mac Show" and "The PJs," an animated series he co-produced with Eddie Murphy.

Earlier writing and producing credits include "In Living Color," ''The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," ''The Jamie Foxx Show" and "The Office."

Before launching "The Nightly Show," Wilmore appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," where he was billed as the Senior Black Correspondent.