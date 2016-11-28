Las Vegas Sun

November 28, 2016

No injuries after shots fired into mobile home

Two adults and a child escaped their northeast valley mobile home injury-free after shots were fired into it early Monday morning, police said.

Metro Police said they received a call about 12:30 a.m. reporting multiple gunshots fired at a mobile home trailer in the 3400 block of North Walnut Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The two adults and child were inside the home when it was hit by multiple bullets but were not injured, according to police.

There is no one in custody, and police had no details of a possible suspect at the time.

