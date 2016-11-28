Police ID man shot in road-rage fight at Reno Wal-Mart

RENO — Police have identified a man fatally shot at a Nevada Wal-Mart parking lot, possibly in self-defense during a road-rage-sparked fight.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that officers confirmed Monday the death of 33-year-old Matthew McGraw on Thanksgiving night wasn't related to early Black Friday shopping deals at the store.

Police believe he may have hit the gunman's car with a metal pipe or bat before the shots were fired.

Reno Police spokesman Tim Broadway says the fight started after the drivers stopped in the lot near a freeway exit.

No one has been arrested and the shooter's name has not been released.

Police haven't said how the fight started.