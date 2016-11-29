DA: Mom charged after overdosing while shopping with toddler

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities say a New Hampshire mother who allegedly overdosed and collapsed to the floor while shopping with her 2-year-old daughter in a Massachusetts dollar store faces a charge of child endangerment.

The Essex County District Attorney's office says Mandy McGowan, of Salem, New Hampshire, was arraigned on the charge on Monday. She was placed on probation and was ordered to continue drug treatment until her case is resolved.

Police released video in September that showed McGowan sprawled in an aisle of a Family Dollar store in Lawrence and her daughter desperately trying to wake her up.

The child was taken into state custody.

McGowan's attorney said Monday that his client was 67 days into a drug treatment program.