Electric car factory planned in Arizona to have 2,000 workers

PHOENIX — Electric car maker Lucid Motors said Tuesday it will build a manufacturing plant in Arizona that will begin production in 2018 as it looks to compete in the fast-growing market for luxury electric vehicles.

The company said it chose the Casa Grande location from dozens of other spots around the country.

Construction of the factory will begin next year in a move expected to bring an initial 400 jobs. The company said the plant will have 2,000 workers by 2022.

Lucid, which recently changed its name from Atieva, has been around for a decade, focusing its early years on making batteries and motors. Its staff includes former Tesla employees, including its chief technology officer.

The decision came as electric car companies are ramping up activity.

Tesla Motors is building a sprawling battery factory near Reno, Nevada, after receiving a generous $1.3 billion incentive package from the Nevada Legislature.

Faraday Future, another electric car maker, is building a factory near Las Vegas after getting $335 million from the state.

Automotive jobs took on a prominent role in the recent presidential race as Donald Trump repeatedly blasted trade agreements that shifted manufacturing from the Rust Belt to other countries

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has made job creation and a business-friendly climate top priorities of his administration. He previously made a trip to California to lure the Lucid factory.

"It's a real sign that the state is attractive, that California companies and companies from around the country see Arizona as a great place to do business," Ducey said.

A news conference announcing the move featured business and political leaders along with top company officials. The company showed off two prototypes for its planned car.

"We're very excited to be bringing new jobs and our innovative technology to Casa Grande," said Brian Barron, Lucid's director of global manufacturing.