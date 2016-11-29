Ex-Nevada prison guard to be sentenced for smuggling drugs

Sentencing was postponed Tuesday for a 25-year-old former Nevada correctional officer who pleaded guilty smuggling methamphetamine to inmates at a prison outside Las Vegas.

Kaleo Gedge could face up to 12 years in state prison when he's sentenced Dec. 8 in Clark County District Court.

His defense attorney, Michael Sanft, is expected to seek a lesser sentence.

Gedge avoided trial with his Sept. 28 guilty plea to felony drug transport and providing a controlled substance to an inmate charges.

He was arrested Sept. 5 after investigators heard one High Desert State Prison inmate tell a former inmate on a monitored phone call to leave money and methamphetamine in a soft drink cup near a northwest Las Vegas freeway.

Police arrested Gedge after he picked up the cup.