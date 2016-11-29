GOP could repeal, before replacing, Obamacare

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Congress could vote to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law before coming up with a replacement.

The approach could allow congressional Republicans to take swift action on one of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises — while putting off the hard part.

McCarthy wasn't specific on timing in his comments Tuesday.

But the California Republican suggested Congress could vote on a repeal while putting off the date for it to take effect. He said that could help bring people to the table to come up with the best replacement.

Six years after Obamacare became law, congressional Republicans have voted dozens of times to repeal it in part or full, but still haven't unified behind legislation to replace it.