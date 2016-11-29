How Las Vegans can handle the cold temps amid freeze warning

Preparing for freezing temperatures goes beyond digging up a jacket, gloves and a scarf from your closet.

And with conditions on Wednesday projected to drop to the low 30s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the first freeze warning of the season, Clark County officials have released tips on how to stay warm and safe.

Temperatures at McCarran International Airport are expected to dip into the 35-degree range early Wednesday, weather service meteorologist John Adair said. Other parts of the valley should be more chilly.

“This time of year, residents of and visitors to Clark County may be surprised by temperatures that dip to near freezing,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck in a news release. “Be sure to dress warmly, and ensure your pets, plants and water pipes are protected from the cold.”

Among other tips:

“Winterize your home”

Insulate walls and attics, and caulk or weather-strip openings.

Wrap exposed pipes with layers of newspaper covered with plastic to keep moisture out.

Disable sprinkler systems and cover their equipment with “appropriate” insulation items that can be found in hardware stores.

Follow pool maintenance instructions provided for freezing conditions. This includes covering exposed pipes and running water circulation systems to keep pipes from freezing.

Keeping homes safely heated

Be cautious with space heaters and follow instructions on their owner manuals. Also, they shouldn’t be powered with extension cords and should be unplugged when not in use.

As heat sources, do not use: gas appliances, such as ovens and clothes dryers; candles, portable generators, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane or natural gas or charcoal devices indoors.

When using some of these items outdoors, keep them away from entrances and vents that can create carbon monoxide indoors.

Fireplaces should be kept clean and inspected once a year. They should have open dampers to allow smoke to billow outdoors.

Install carbon monoxide alarms and check batteries on them.

Keep a flashlight handy in case of a power outage.

Warm clothes and health precautions

Warm, loose-fitting and lightweight clothing should be worn in layers. Wool and synthetic fibers are warmer than cotton.

Jackets should be tightly woven, water repellent and have hoods.

If symptoms of hypothermia — which include uncontrollable shivering, slurred speech and tiredness — or frostbite, which include loss of feeling and white or pale extremities — are present, seek medical aid.

Homeless shelters

Catholic Charities (for men)

Daytime: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m (702-215-4713)

Nighttime: 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. (702-387-2272)

1511 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

The Salvation Army (for adults)

6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

702-701-5369 and 702-701-5368

35 W. Owens Ave., near Stocker Street in North Las Vegas

The Shade Tree (for women and children)

Daytime: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nighttime: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

702-385-0072

1 W. Owens Ave., near Main Street

Pets

Outdoor-pet owners should provide their animals extra and clean bedding.

Watch for freezing water bowls.

Reduce the amount of times pets are bathed, which could decrease “essential oils” from their skin.

Don’t shave dog fur during the winter.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for household pets to be kept outdoors for long periods of time, especially if they are used to being indoors.”

Winter-driving tips

When traveling through remote areas, always keep a full tank of gas in vehicles and full battery on cellphones.

In vehicles, carry blankets, water and sustainable food in case you become stranded.

Dial 511 or 1-877-NV-roads to check for road conditions; gomtcharleston.com for conditions there.

If you’re stuck in a winter storm, drive slowly and give yourself longer breaking distances. Accelerate and brake gradually.

Clean snow and ice from windshields.

Keep a shovel and a windshield scraper in your vehicle.

If you become stranded during a storm, stay in your vehicle and wait for help. Run engine about 10 minutes every hour to keep it warm. Watch for carbon monoxide buildup.