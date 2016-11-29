Independent presidential candidate requests recount in Nevada

Matt Volz / AP

Independent candidate Roque “Rocky" De La Fuente has requested a recount of the results of the presidential election in Nevada, his campaign confirmed today.

De La Fuente said in a statement Tuesday that he is asking for recounts in Florida and Nevada “to create a nationwide awareness of the vulnerability of our election system” and to ensure that “your vote counts for the candidate for whom it is cast.” Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has made similar recount requests in recent days, moving to challenge election results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won 47.9 percent of the vote in Nevada to Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s 45.5 percent. De La Fuente, a San Diego businessman and little-known candidate, received the fewest number of votes on election night, 2,552 ballots or 0.23 percent of the vote, even fewer than Nevada’s unique “none of these candidates” option.

The recount was first reported by Nevada political journalist Jon Ralston.

De La Fuente said he chose to focus on Nevada because the state’s February caucuses were conducted “in a way that should have raised eyebrows." He described his recount efforts in the two states as a “spot check” on the election results.

“Both states have ‘earned’ the right to be audited, the limited recounts won’t be prohibitively expensive, and neither candidate will be unfairly favored,” De La Fuente said.

To ask for a recount, a candidate or voter must submit a letter to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office stating which office or ballot measure he or she is requesting be recounted, along with the precincts that they request to be included in the recount. They must also submit a deposit to cover the costs of the recount.

Requests for a recount are due within three working days of the official canvass of the votes, which occurred this year on Nov. 22. A recount must begin five days after the demand is filed and be completed within five days after it has begun.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office did not immediately return an email or phone call Tuesday night seeking additional information.