Nevada gaming revenue up 11.2 percent in October

Gaming revenue grew by 11.2 percent statewide in October compared to the same month last year and was up 14 percent on the Las Vegas Strip.

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the state Gaming Control Board, said Nevada can thank table games for the good news, including an uptick in baccarat.

“There were a couple of things working in our favor,” Lawton said. “The first is that the tables played rather lucky compared to last year. The win percentage was 14.3 percent versus 8.8 percent last year.”

The slot machine win in October, meanwhile, was up 10.49 percent to $631.6 million.

Part of October’s strong month-over-month numbers was attributable to the calendar, Lawton said.

“What benefits these numbers is that last October ended on weekend, so some of that rolled into November last year and artificially inflated this year’s numbers,” he said.

Lawton said sports betting also saw a bump in October.

“Sports pool volume was $517.2 million, up 2.4 percent, and sports pool wagering saw the third-highest total of all time,” he said.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos posted a 29.54 percent gain; North Las Vegas was up 29.3 percent; Laughlin gained 3.83 percent; Boulder Highway casinos rose 23.67 percent; and Mesquite was up 6.10 percent. The balance of Clark County casinos reported a 1.82 percent decrease in revenue.

The board reported revenue in Washoe County was up 2.37 percent, and the Carson Valley was up 1.15 percent. South Lake Tahoe revenue declined 22.17 percent.

Nevada took in $59.6 million in taxes from October’s win, an increase of 13.75 percent from the same time last year.