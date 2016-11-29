Police searching for missing 24-year-old man

Metro Police say they are looking for a missing 24-year-old man with Asperger syndrome.

Christian Harned was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way, police said.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, blue jeans, and white and black Jordan gym shoes. He was carrying a gray backpack, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Harned’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2709.