Las Vegas Sun

November 29, 2016

Currently: 57° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Police searching for missing 24-year-old man

By (contact)

Christian Harned

Metro Police

Christian Harned

Metro Police say they are looking for a missing 24-year-old man with Asperger syndrome.

Christian Harned was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way, police said.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, blue jeans, and white and black Jordan gym shoes. He was carrying a gray backpack, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Harned’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2709.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy