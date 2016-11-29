Turkey: Fire at dormitory for girls kills 12, injures 22

ISTANBUL — A Turkish governor and state-run media say a fire at a student dormitory for girls in the southern town of Aladag has killed 12 people and wounded 22 others.

Adana Governor Mahmut Demirtas was quoted by Turkey's state-run news agency on Tuesday night as giving the death toll and saying the wounded were taken to a hospital. The Anadolu Agency also reported that the fire took place in a middle school dormitory for girls.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Turkish television showed flames rising from a multiple-story building in the town and firefighters deployed at the scene.