UNR junior forward Foster suspended after battery arrest

RENO — Nevada power forward Elijah Foster has been suspended from the Wolf Pack basketball team following his arrest for contempt of court and first-degree domestic battery.

Coach Eric Musselman announced Monday that Foster has been suspended indefinitely from all basketball-related activities. He declined further comment.

Reno police Officer Tim Broadway told the Reno Gazette-Journal the contempt of court charge involves an unpaid speeding ticket in rural Esmeralda County. The battery charge is a misdemeanor.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Foster has hired a lawyer. The newspaper says he has a 1-year-old son.

The junior was averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds through seven games this season. He was shooting a team-high 61.5 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.