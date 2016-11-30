Board says no recreational marijuana for Nevada parolees

CARSON CITY — A new law allowing the recreational use of marijuana in Nevada goes into effect Jan. 1, but those on parole will be banned from partaking.

The state Board of Parole Commissioners today unanimously approved a new condition that says parolees “shall not purchase, consume or have under your control marijuana in any form,” unless the individual has a prescription for medical marijuana.

Any infraction could send the parolee back to prison.

Board spokesman David Smith said the condition mirrors one covering alcohol use, which is generally prohibited.

Smith said there are exceptions, with board approval, to allow parolees to drink at social events, though their blood-alcohol content must remain below .08 percent — the legal threshold for driving under the influence.

“Unlike alcohol, there is not a social or casual component of using marijuana where the user does not become intoxicated,” Smith said.