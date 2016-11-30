Canyon Springs basketball expects to return to dominance in Sunrise

The Canyon Springs High basketball team last season finished with a 10-10 record and in third place of the Northeast League.

For most programs, that's a solid season. But for the Pioneers, it was well below their standards.

A first-round playoff exit at the hands of Eldorado snapped a string of three straight Sunrise Regional titles, giving the Pioneers extra motivation for a deep playoff run this season.

“I wouldn’t really call it pressure,” said senior guard Tymier Farrar. “We know what we’re capable though and want to get back to where we were before.”

With 10 seniors, including three returning starters, the Pioneers are stacked with experience. Farrar is joined by returning starters Jovon Coleman, Joseph Haulcy and Kevin Lagardy.

Legardy is the team’s highest returning scorer, averaging 12 points, three assists and two rebounds per game in 2015-16.

“The most important thing is defense,” Canyon Springs coach Freddie Banks said. “If we don’t play defense we don’t get buckets in the fast breaks and things like that.”

With one of the smallest lineups in the city, Canyon Springs will rely heavily on points in transition.

“We might be small like usual but I think if we come out and play hard we can come out and get some victories,” Banks said.

Newcomer Chris Hawkins, who scored a game-high 28 points in the Pioneers season opening 73-64 win Monday against Cimarron-Memorial, is expected to be a team leader.

It wasn’t the type of defensive performance Banks expects from his team this year, but a win is a win.

“I think coach puts me in position to do whatever he asks,” Farrar said. “Whether it’s to lockdown a defender, or come in ready to shoot I’m prepared to do whatever it takes for the team to win.”