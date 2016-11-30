Centennial basketball eyes another playoff showdown with Gorman

For the Centennial High basketball team, last season ended with a clank.

Troy Brown Jr.’s possible game-winning jump shot against Bishop Gorman in the Sunset Regional finals bounced off the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded on the Bulldogs’ season.

“That was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been in,” Brown said. “Even though we ended up losing I would say it’s something that you can’t forget. It’s an unforgettable moment for me.”

Centennial by two points but came closer than anyone to ending Bishop Gorman’s five-year stranglehold on Nevada. When asked if that loss motivated him and the rest of his team during the offseason, the answer was easy for Brown.

“Of course,” Brown said. “The goal is always to win state. Coming up short and seeing where you could have been pushes you forward to do better next year.”

While the Bulldogs return seven letter winners — three starters — from last year’s 24-4 squad, the have a new coach in Noah Hartsock. Hartsock, a former BYU player, was a Centennial assistant last seaosn.

“It’s a great program,” Hartsock said. “We have talented players and kids that want to work hard and compete. Coach (Todd) Allen left the program in pretty good shape so I’m excited to come here and help these kids get better.”

Brown, who recently signed with Oregon, is the clear-cut leader in averaging nearly 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game last season. Senior Isaiah Banks runs the offense from the point guard position, can make shots from behind the 3-point arc and is an excellent on-ball defender.

“I just love to lock guys up,” Banks said. “Once I get my defense going then I can get my offense going too.”

Manning the paint for Centennial is senior big-man Darian Scott, who recently signed with Missouri State.

“I think I block shots and get rebounds best,” Scott said. “I think my offense will come later in my game. ...I really want to dominate on the boards and get four to five blocks per game. That’s my goal.”

The Bulldogs plan on making defense their focus this year, followed by success on the fast break.

“We have great, long defenders on our team and we can get up and pressure guys and force them into uncomfortable situations,” Hartsock said. “I think one of the staples of Centennial basketball is their defense – being able to guard and shut down teams, and then being able to run.”

Hartsock, who played basketball at BYU from 2008-12, has been preparing the team accordingly in the offseason.

“Honestly the only thing that’s really been new is we run non-stop,” Banks said. “Every single drill is running. That’s all we do in practice is run so I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Centennial opens the season tonight against Bingham High in Cedar, Utah. The Bulldogs will also play in “The Classic” from Dec. 26-30 in California featuring 48 of the best teams in the country. The Bulldogs will also face Coronado in the co-main event for Bishop Gorman versus Findlay Prep at the South Point on Jan. 21.

The tough schedule will prepare them for another deep playoff run and, they hope, a rematch with Bishop Gorman.

“(Last year) taught us to not wait until the end of games and let it be determined by if one shot falls or not,” Scott said. “I believe it won’t happen again and we will be able to beat them from the start.”