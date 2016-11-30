Cirque du Soleil “Luzia” employee dies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say an employee at the Cirque du Soleil "Luzia" show has died from his injuries in what was termed an "industrial accident."

Officer Carlos Manfredi confirmed the death late Tuesday.

Officer Grace Gatpandan says officers responded to the area near AT&T Park after receiving a report of an "industrial accident" at the Cirque du Soleil "Luzia" tent in Lot A Tuesday evening. The employee died at a hospital. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

She says officers with San Francisco Police Department Traffic Collision Investigation Unit and investigators with the state's workplace safety regulator, Cal/OSHA, are at the scene investigating.

The Tuesday night show was canceled.