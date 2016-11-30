Fatal shooting in Las Vegas appears to be drug-related

A man is dead in a central valley narcotics-related shooting and Metro Police are looking for a vehicle seen fleeing the area.

Officers were dispatched about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 600 block of N. 10th St. near Bonanza Road, police said.

The man, described as being in his late 40s, was shot at least once in the chest at the doorway, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said in a briefing broadcast online.

People inside the house, who are being interviewed by detectives, tried providing CPR before medical crews arrived, he said. The man died at University Medical Center about an hour later.

Two men and a woman believed to be connected to the shooting and only described as being black, were seen arriving to the residence prior to the shooting and leaving in a red four-door Jeep Cherokee with some black trimming, McGrath said.

Homicide, gang and narcotics detectives are investigating, McGrath said. There was evidence of narcotics activity at the residence.

No arrests have been made, McGrath said about 11:15 p.m.

This is the 157th homicide Metro detectives have investigated this year, three in the last 24 hours and about 40 more than what was investigated during the same time period last year.

The record for highest number of homicides in the Metro jurisdiction was set in 1996 when the department investigated 167, he said.

"It's unfortunate that we're out here again," McGrath said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.