How Southern Nevada is marking World AIDS Day, raising awareness

More than a million Americans live with HIV and at least 125,000 of those infected don’t know it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In commemoration of the 39th annual World AIDS Day on Thursday, Las Vegas-area organizations are spreading awareness through various events.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District:

Resources CDC: cdc.gov/hiv/basics/testing.html The SNHD: southernnevadahealthdistrict.org, 702-759-0702. The Center: thecenterlv.org, 702-733-9800.

Free HIV testing will be available at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, near Charleston Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Also at The Center, a “Remembrance and Celebration” ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s to be followed by a vigil walk through downtown.

Further testing on Saturday will be conducted from noon to 4 p.m. at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, 3201 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 218.

(The Center regularly offers free testing Monday-Thursday and Saturday).

The Las Vegas sign will light up red in a ceremony organized by the Aid for AIDS of Nevada at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A “Red Velvet Event” organized by the Las Vegas Urban League was scheduled from 6 to 9 at night Thursday at the organization’s headquarters, 575 W. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets for that event are priced at $25. For more information, call 702-639-3949, extension 301.

World AIDS Day is an awareness campaign adopted by 140 countries in 1988. It serves as a show of solidarity by local governments and organizations.

More than 1.2 million people living in the United States have the human immunodeficiency virus, according to the CDC. About an eighth of those infected are unaware they have it.

The CDC estimated 39,513 diagnoses in 2015. That’s about a 20 percent decline from 2005 to 2014.

“Because testing has remained stable or increased in recent years, the CDC reports this decrease in diagnoses suggests a true decline in new infections,” the SNHD said. "The decrease may be due to targeted HIV prevention efforts; however, progress has been uneven and diagnoses have increased among a few groups."

Testing is the only way to discover the virus. The CDC recommends those ages 13 to 63 test routinely to deter infecting their partners.