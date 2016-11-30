Man fatally shot after argument in southwest valley

A man was shot and killed after an argument Tuesday night in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Police responded about 9:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Durango Avenue, near Flamingo Road, police said.

Officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said the victim had an argument with another man, who retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot him in the abdomen.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said. No arrests have been made, police said.