Nevadans’ fact-finding trip to Oregon yields glimpse into our weed future

Nevada State Sen. Tick Segerblom’s eyebrows raised as he walked into an Oregon marijuana dispensary Tuesday as part of a day-long fact-finding tour of the state’s recreational marijuana industry.

“I’ve realized how good we’ve got it in Nevada,” said Segerblom while walking by a display case full of marijuana flower at Pure Green Medical Marijuana Dispensary just west of Portland’s downtown district. “I think this is going to be a smooth transition.”

Segerblom was one of five Nevada legislators who toured Portland dispensaries and met with Oregon’s Liquor Control Commission, which starting Jan. 1 will regulate the state’s recreational marijuana program. The Nevada contingent is gathering information so they can implement policy for recreational marijuana sales in Nevada, which voters approved earlier this month.

Green Medical Marijuana Dispensary, like most of Oregon’s 446 marijuana shops, has sold products for recreational adult-use since the state kicked off its “early start” legal adult-use program in October 2015. It allowed for medicinal marijuana dispensaries to stock and sell on a limited basis before full recreational licenses are distributed on Jan. 1.

Oregon buyers are allowed a quarter ounce of marijuana flower for recreational use compared with a full ounce for Nevada marijuana seekers. And while Oregon’s recreational law was passed in June 2015, it wasn’t until Oct. 1 of this year that dispensaries started selling concentrates and edibles, of which only one-sixteenth of an ounce is for sale. That’s compared with one-eighth of an ounce allowed in Nevada, according to Ballot Question 2, which passed by nearly 9 percentage points, or about 100,000 votes, this month.

“We’re in a really challenging time here in Oregon for a number of reasons,” said Pure Green owner Matt Walstatter, who has been growing and selling marijuana under Oregon’s medical marijuana program since the early 2000s. “The rules as they exist are incredibly cumbersome.”

It’s this type of feedback that Segerblom and the others were seeking. He was joined by state Sens. David Parks, Patricia Farley, Pat Spearman and recently elected Nevada Assemblyman Steve Yeager, as well as former legislator-turned-marijuana lobbyist William Horne, Nevada Dispensary Association Executive Director Riana Durrett and several prominent Nevada dispensary owners and marijuana attorneys.

Among topics discussed at the nearly three-hour morning meeting with the Oregon commission: tax revenue, industry competition and a decrease in medical cards all brought in just one year of limited recreational marijuana sales in the state. The commission will take over the recreation program from the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon brought in $54 million in sales tax from Jan. 1 of this year through Oct. 1, selling only marijuana flower for recreational use at a 25 percent sales tax rate, said Oregon commission economist Bill Schuette. The agency plans to lower the sales tax rate to 17 to 20 percent on Jan. 1 and estimates the program will bring about $40 million annually in sales tax revenue, Oregon state Sen. Ginny Burdick said. Unlike Nevada, Oregon does not charge sales tax on medicinal marijuana.

Burdick advised Nevada’s legislators of the importance of what she called keeping a fair tax rate for its recreational program, arguing that inflated taxes on marijuana sales would allow black market sellers to re-enter the industry by selling at more affordable prices.

“You absolutely have to keep that tax rate fair,” Burdick said, “or it’s going to bring illegal sellers back into the picture.”

While Nevada’s medical and recreational programs currently restrict the number of licenses allowed per county, Oregon called for an unlimited number of licenses for a fraction of the price required in Nevada, opting to “allow the free market to regulate the industry,” said Mark Pettinger, spokesman for the Oregon commission.

Nevada marijuana licensees will pay $5,000 for an application to the state, a one-time fee of between $10,000 and $20,000 for a local license, depending on the type of marijuana facility, and $3,300 to $10,000 to renew that local license each year. But Oregon licensees pay $250 for their state applications, between $1,000 and $4,750 for their local license and $250 to renew that license annually. Oregon has 1,227 functioning marijuana facilities, including dispensaries, laboratories, testing facilities and cultivation facilities and a total of 1,711 submitted applications, compared to 162 operating marijuana facilities in Nevada.

Walstatter said the stiff competition sparked by the state’s relatively low barriers to entry has caused dozens of dispensaries in Oregon to close or change hands since the state started allowing recreational marijuana sales last October. The rising number of dispensaries has taken Walstatter’s business on a “roller coaster” of ups and downs over the past 13 months.

“Whenever the state makes a move to lighten up on restrictions, we see a brief boom in business,” he said. “But soon enough a bunch of new dispensaries pop up and everything levels off again.”

Walstatter cited permission from the Oregon Health Authority to start selling edibles on Oct. 1 as reason for his most recent spike in business. But the past two months has also seen an additional 32 dispensaries enter the state’s marijuana industry, nearly half of them in Portland.

Oregon state Rep. Ann Lininger said the state is pleased with their free-market-based system and plans to continue forward with it.

“It’s sometimes hard to watch because not all good people are going to make it,” Lininger said. “But it’s capitalism.”

The visit from Nevada representatives also featured a noticeable turnout from leaders in Oregon’s Native American tribes. Pi-Ta Pitt, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs project coordinator, told Segerblom and the lobbyist Horne that establishing incentive-based revenue sharing for counties that allow recreational marijuana sales would be key for developing Nevada’s recreational program statewide.

Pitt, whose tribe pays both state and municipality taxes on reservation-grown marijuana, said his clientele increased “drastically” when the state passed legislation permitting only counties that allowed the sale of marijuana to use the $54 million in tax dollars generated by its sale for local public works projects, law enforcement and firefighting efforts, among other local programs.

Before the measure passed, even counties that voted against having marijuana-related facilities were entitled to a share in state tax dollars, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Twelve of Nevada’s 16 counties voted against and currently ban medical marijuana facilities. The counties will vote again on whether to allow recreational facilities in early 2017.

“I think the incentives are set up here so that counties are encouraged to participate,” Pitt said of Oregon. “Put something strong enough on the table and all of a sudden they have a vote and they’re back in.”

While medical marijuana cards in Nevada reached their all-time high of 24,471 through October and have shown a steady growth of about 820 per month this year, medical cards in Oregon have dropped from a peak of over 80,000 earlier this year to less than 66,000 as of November, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Such a drop is a sign the recreational program is “doing its job,” Burdick said. He told the Nevada legislators to expect a drop in Nevada medical cards if the recreational program operates smoothly, as former patients turn to a more accessible recreational model instead of reapplying annually through a required doctor’s visit and $100 state application.

In the meantime, the Oregon state senator lauded the current medicinal marijuana model in Nevada, saying Nevada was “much better prepared” for recreational marijuana than her home state last year.

While the passing of Ballot Question 2 last month allows adults to use recreational marijuana legally in Nevada as of Jan. 1, 2017, Segerblom plans to introduce a bill “as soon” as the Nevada Legislature begins Feb. 6 that would allow the state’s current medical facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana on a temporary license starting as early as June, seven months before licenses for recreational facilities were first scheduled to be issued on Jan. 1, 2018.

It’s a proposed solution to a yearlong scenario in which adult Nevadans could legally possess and use recreational marijuana but without the legal means of purchasing it in-state. Such a gap would draw greater demand for black market sales and potentially prompt those with Nevada medical cards to illegally distribute their marijuana purchases to friends and family, Segerblom and Parks said.

“You can already buy way more marijuana than you’ll need for an illness, unless you want to be stoned all the time,” Parks said. “There’s a lot of extra weed there.”

Despite Segerblom’s optimism, Parks questioned whether the recently passed ballot question allowed for such a stipulation. He described himself as “cautiously optimistic.”

“We’re off to a good start,” Parks said. “But no doubt, we have a long road ahead.”