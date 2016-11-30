Police: Father arrested in shooting death of son

A Las Vegas man was arrested Tuesday night in the shooting death of his son at a southwest valley apartment, according to Metro Police.

Officers were investigating an unrelated incident about 8:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Rainbow Boulevard when they heard gunshots coming from another building, police said.

While searching the area, officers were approached by 49-year-old Michael Gardenhire, who reported that a shooting had just occurred in his apartment, police said.

Officers found a man, later identified as Gardenhire’s son, inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardenhire was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to police.