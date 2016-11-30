Police ID suspect in shooting at mobile home park

Metro Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man critically wounded earlier this month at an east valley mobile home park.

Metro today identified Max Robert Cook, 33, of Las Vegas as the alleged shooter in the Nov. 10 incident at the AAA Mobile Home Park in the 4900 block of Stanley Avenue.

Cook is wanted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of attempted murder, shooting into a structure and owning a gun by a prohibited person, court records show. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched about 4 a.m. Nov. 10 to the mobile home park near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue and found a man who had been shot in the chest and shoulder, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting followed an argument between the shooter, the victim and a woman in front of a home, police said. Cook was seen leaving the area on a scooter, police said.

Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-7348 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.