Live blog: Rebels looking for road win at Southern Utah

For the first time this season, UNLV is warming up on an unfamiliar court, as the Rebels are currently going through their layup line at the Centrum Arena in preparation for tonight’s game against Southern Utah (2-4).

The first road game of the season can be a little tricky, but UNLV appears to be in a good spot here. Southern Utah is 338th in the KenPom.com rankings, and the Thunderbirds rank 349th out of 351 Division I teams when it comes to defensive efficiency, so it’s not like Marvin Menzies and his crew are walking into a buzz saw in a hostile environment.

Key players for the Rebels tonight will be sophomore guard Jalen Poyser and senior forward Tyrell Green, both of whom were originally recruited to UNLV by current SUU coach Todd Simon. The Rebels will need their two main 3-point shooters to continue hitting at a high percentage, especially against an SUU defense that shouldn’t be able to slow them down.

UNLV could also use another strong game from Dwayne Morgan, who has been providing the Rebels with elite defense this season. If he can stay of the floor for 28-30 minutes, UNLV should be able to create problems for the SUU offense.

On the injury front, Menzies said before Tuesday’s practice that he doesn’t expect freshman big man Cheickna Dembele (foot) to suit up, as the medical staff wants him to be completely healed before they bring him back for the second time.

Mike’s prediction: UNLV 88, Southern Utah 72. Open shots should be plentiful against a young team that doesn’t know how to play defense yet.