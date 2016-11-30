Son of a Cirque du Soleil founder killed on set

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials say a technician with the Cirque du Soleil "Luzia" show who died after being hit in the head by an aerial lift Tuesday is the son of one of the founders of the show.

In a statement from Cirque du Soleil, officials confirmed that 42-year-old Olivier Rochette, of Quebec, Canada, died Tuesday night in San Francisco.

According to the statement, his immediate family, including his father Gilles Ste-Croix, one of the founders of Cirque du Soleil, has been informed of the accident.

Police say officers with San Francisco Police Department Traffic Collision Investigation Unit and investigators with the state's workplace safety regulator, Cal/OSHA, are investigating.

Julia Bernstein of Cal/OSHA said Wednesday that the employee was struck in the head by an aerial device. The agency had no further information.

The Tuesday and Wednesday night shows were canceled.