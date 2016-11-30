Trump needs help maintaining lies

The absolutely transparent thinking — or better yet, strategy — for re-election in 2020 is clear through the selection of Donald Trump’s advisers and toned-down rhetoric now that his inauguration is only a few weeks away.

Trump is the quintessential politician who, testing which way the winds are blowing, will offer what his constituency wants to hear. It is the way he was elected; he made promises he couldn’t or wouldn’t ever fulfill: prosecuting Hillary Clinton; scraping Obamacare and the Paris climate change agreement; and, of course, building the great wall at the Mexican border. So to keep his constituency happy, he taps others to help keep up the charade.