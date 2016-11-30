Wynn, Encore to start charging for valet parking

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will be the next major Strip resorts to begin charging for parking — albeit only for valet services — following the lead of MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment properties.

Michael Weaver, Wynn Las Vegas senior vice president of marketing and communications, said that beginning in mid-December, the resorts will charge $13 for up to four hours of valet parking, $18 for four to 24 hours, and $18 for each additional 24 hours.

Weaver said self-parking in the garages “remains free of charge at this time,” though he did not say whether that policy would change.

On Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment announced it would roll out paid valet and self-parking at eight of its nine Las Vegas properties — parking at the Rio will remain free — starting in December and continuing through the beginning of 2017.

MGM Resorts International properties started charging for valet and self-parking in June, though Nevada residents can use their driver’s licenses for free-self parking through Dec. 29.