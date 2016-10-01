1 shot, wounded in downtown Reno shooting

Police in Reno say one person was injured in a shooting.

Authorities say the incident happened downtown Saturday around 5:30 a.m.

Police were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired near a bar and motel.

They found one person lying in an alley with several gunshot wounds.

The victim is in stable but critical condition.

Investigators say an altercation occurred just before the shooting. Several shell casings from different firearms were found at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects.