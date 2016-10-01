Chip card inconvenience an American-style crisis

Recent news has been dominated by stories on genocide in Syria, mass starvation in Ethiopia, Venezuelans rioting in the streets over food shortages, mass migrations of people fleeing their countries to avoid real persecution (like death, rape, torture, etc.), dozens killed by suicide bombings in Iraq, repression in North Korea, etc. But I was truly shocked after being enlightened by the Sun’s Sept. 24 article, “American consumers rightly frustrated with chip credit cards.”

The author points out that America is not yet standardized in its credit card readers; some require that you insert your chip card while others still require the more traditional swipe. The author pointed out that Americans are “downright annoyed, confusion and frustration ensue, and a dilemma” confronts Americans when they get to the checkout counter and don’t know whether to swipe or insert their credit cards.

We, as Americans, should not have to endure this. Stores should post trigger warnings to forewarn consumers of the impending hardship they may face. Safe spaces should be mandatory so we can decompress and prepare ourselves for the dilemma at the counter. Perhaps we need a movement in which everyone takes a knee at the checkout stand until this national crisis is resolved. The unknown of chipping verses swiping should not be part of the American legacy.