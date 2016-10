Fire extinguished at Durango Drive apartment; no one hurt

The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue put out a fire at a ground-floor apartment tonight at Rancho Destino Apartments, 4355 Durango Drive.

According to the Fire Department:

Crews arrived at 10:34 p.m. and contained the fire to one apartment. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was available.

Five fire engines, one rescue unit and two battalion chiefs were involved in the response.