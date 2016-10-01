Kelly, Brazley lead No. 16 Mississippi past Memphis 48-28

Chad Kelly threw for 361 yards, Eugene Brazley ran for a career-high 124 yards and two touchdowns and No. 16 Mississippi pulled away late to beat Memphis 48-28 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (3-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against the Tigers for a second straight season, but this time held on for the victory. Memphis beat Ole Miss 37-24 last season after falling behind by two touchdowns early.

There would be no such comeback Saturday. Memphis (3-1) made this one interesting for a while, but couldn't keep up with the Rebels' high-scoring offense.

Ole Miss continued its trend of playing great in the first half, jumping out to a 24-7 by halftime. Kelly completed 17 of 24 passes for 200 yards and Jason Pellerin ran for two touchdowns before the break.

The Rebels might be the best team in the country if games lasted just two quarters. They've outscored opponents 131-40 in the first half and had the lead in all five games.

Ole Miss was a little shaky to start the second half — Memphis scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter to pull within 27-21. But the Rebels responded with two touchdowns of their own — including a 12-yard strike from Kelly to tight end Evan Engram — to take control of the game.

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson was 30 of 46 passing for 343 yards, but threw three interceptions, including one that was returned 31 yards for a touchdown by safety Zedrick Woods.

THE TAKEAWAY

Memphis: The Tigers were an interesting team after three blowout wins against Southeast Missouri, Kansas and Bowling Green. But the Ole Miss offense was too much for the Memphis defense, finishing with 624 total yards.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have won two straight games for the first time this season. It gives the program some momentum going into a bye week before difficult back-to-back road games against Arkansas and LSU.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Memphis: The Tigers received a few votes in last week's poll after a big win over Bowling Green. That probably won't happen again.

Ole Miss: The Rebels will likely climb a few stops.

UP NEXT

Memphis hosts Temple on Thursday.

Ole Miss has a bye next week. The Rebels play at Arkansas on Oct. 15.