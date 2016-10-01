Las Vegas Sun

October 1, 2016

Metro Police seek 2 in east valley bank robbery

Metro Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed an east valley Bank of America this morning.

Officers were called about 10 a.m. to the branch, at 3680 E. Flamingo Road near Sandhill Road, dispatch logs show. The men stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was hurt.

The men were described as black and in their 30s. One weighs about 250 pounds and has short hair, police said; the other has a skinny build and goatee and wears has hair in long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

