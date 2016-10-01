Nevada has recouped all jobs lost in recession, then some

Nevada has officially recovered as many jobs as it lost during the Great Recession and hit a new record for employment.

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Friday at the Governor's Conference at Business that as of August, more jobs were created in Nevada in the past six years than the 186,400 that were shed in the downturn.

The state's previous record employment was in May 2007, when Nevada had just under 1.3 million jobs. But Nevada's economy was battered by the recession and the state bottomed out at 1.1 million jobs in September 2010.

The biggest losses came in construction and hospitality. The state still has 70,000 fewer construction jobs than it did pre-recession, but growth in other sectors compensated for the shortfall.

It now has just over 1.3 million jobs.