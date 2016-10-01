Reddick holds off teammate Hemric in Las Vegas

Tyler Reddick held off teammate Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Brad Keselowski Racing teammates battled throughout the 146-lap race, with Reddick leading 70 laps.

"I had to get aggressive and make some moves," Reddick said. "Just now breathless and speechless. I'm just happy to be a pilot for the team and bring a victory home for the team."

Cole Custer, Ben Kennedy and William Byron, the winner of the Chase opener last week at New Hampshire.

Redick failed to qualify for the Chase.

The series will be at Talladega Superspeedway next week, with the eight drivers in the Chase looking to fill six spots available in the next round.

Notably finishing 15th was Matt Tifft, who made his second start since undergoing brain surgery in June, when he had a low-grade glioma removed. Tifft made his return at Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 16. The 20-year-old rookie has four starts this year, with his best finish of fifth coming at Charlotte in May.