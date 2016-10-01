University band members kneel during anthem

About a dozen members of the East Carolina University marching band took a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the school's football game against the University of Central Florida.

WITN in Greenville reports (http://bit.ly/2dhkUrU) the band members took a knee before Saturday's kickoff. Some band members played their instruments while on a knee, while others didn't play at all.

When the band took the field for halftime, it was met with boos.

ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton issued a statement saying that while the school acknowledges the disappointment felt by fans, he urged them to act with respect for each other's views.

The movement began when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the anthem before preseason games, citing racial injustice and police brutality.