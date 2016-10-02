Casino promotions: Oct. 2-8

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

STATION CASINOS

$750,000 Gridiron Glory football contest

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: First-place winner receives $10,000, and there’s $100,000 in postseason cash guaranteed.

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

TEXAS STATION

Slot tournament

Date: Sundays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $2,500 each week. The first entry is free with a loyalty card. A maximum of four additional tournament entries may be earned per tournament day.

Sweet Treat giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. On Oct. 4, guests can receive a choice of Smirnoff Cinna Sugar or Kissed Carmel. On Oct. 11 the gift is a half-dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, on Oct. 18 guests can choose between Three Olives Smores or Seagram’s Cookies and Cream, and on Oct. 25 the gift is a Nothing Bundt Cake bundtlet. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members.

FIESTA HENDERSON

October gift giveaway

Date: Select dates in October

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Oct. 13, guests can receive Bay Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon or Bay Bridge Merlot. Plus, earn 300 points and get a bottle of Wild Turkey 81. On Oct. 27 the choice is Bay Bridge Pinot Grigio or Bay Bridge Moscato. Plus, earn 300 points and get a bottle of Malibu Rum. Maximum of two gifts per day.

EL CORTEZ

75th anniversary $75,000 drawing

Date: Thursdays through October

Time: Drawing at 7 p.m.

Information: One winner will receive 500,000 points; two winners will receive 250,000 points; five winners will receive 100,000 points; and 10 winners will receive 50,000 points. Players will earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week; earn 3x entries on Thursdays. El Cortez will hold a 3,750,000 bonus drawing on Nov. 3 where one winner will receive 1,000,000 points; one winner will receive 500,000 points; four winners will receive 250,000 points; five winners will receive 100,000 points; and 15 winners will receive 50,000 points.

Jackpot bonus

Date: Ongoing

Information: Qualifying jackpots of $200 or more will receive a bonus, ranging from slot play, gift cards and more.

Gridiron Glory Football Contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

BOYD PROPERTIES

$500,000 Pick the Pros football contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Each week, $30,000 will be awarded with a minimum of $10,000 guaranteed for each first-place winner.

BOULDER STATION

New members

Date: October

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free mystery gift, earn 200 points and receive a free breakfast or lunch buffet, and earn 300 points and receive a free dinner or brunch buffet. All points to qualify for these offers must be earned within the first 24 hours of signing up for the Boarding Pass program.

WESTGATE

$30,000 Pumpkin Palooza Giveaway

Date: Oct. 3-27

Information: Earn a scratch card for every 250 slot points and win up to $1,000.

$30,000 Sugar and Spice slot tournament

Date: Oct. 13-15

Information: $99 entry fee. Win up to $10,000.

ELDORADO

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays ongoing

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

Hit and Spin

Date: Mondays

Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

$15,000 Haunted House of Cash drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $15,000.

Table Games Cash Grab drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Information: Drawings every half hour. Win up to $500.

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Earn 300 base points on giveaway days to be eligible. Receive a T-shirt on Oct. 5. Gift items include a mini-vacuum cleaner on Oct. 12, a Halloween candy jar on Oct. 19, a bottle of Patron Dark Cocoa on Oct. 26 at the Decatur location and a five-piece bamboo utensil set on Oct. 26 at the Boulder location.

FIESTA RANCHO

Witch’s Brew gift giveaways

Date: Thursdays in October

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points and get one gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Oct. 6, guests can receive a bottle of Black Velvet Whiskey. The Oct. 13 gift is Captain Morgan White rum. On Oct. 20, the gift is Canadian Mist whiskey. On Oct. 27, it’s Malibu rum. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. Maximum of two gifts per day.

WILDFIRE

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

Gift giveaway

Date: Throughout October

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: On Oct. 5, guests can choose a bottle of Tisdale red wine upon earning 100 points to receive a gift and 250 additional points to receive another. Keep the points. Earn 500 same-day points on Oct. 6 and 20 to receive your choice of Pinnacle Vodka flavor. On Oct. 12, the gift is a bottle of Evan Williams. On Oct. 19, guests can choose a bottle of Tisdale white wine, and on Oct. 26 it’s a mystery gift. Earn 2,000 points to receive your choice of Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, Cazadores Tequila Reposado or Grey Goose Vodka on Oct. 29.

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

PLAZA

Veterans Day Slot Tournament

Date: Nov. 11

Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Open to veterans or military personnel.

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

ALIANTE

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in October

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 10x on reels.

Thirteen Days at Aliante Manor kiosk game

Date: October

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $10,000.

$300,000 Aliante Manor Drawings

Date: Saturdays in October

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Fifteen names will be picked at both drawings. Win up to $2,000.

Aliante Game Night drawings

Date: Fridays in October

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 in cash by playing a live stage game. Guests can start earning entries Oct. 1.

Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelet giveaway

Date: Oct. 6

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each gift.

Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt giveaway

Date: Oct. 20

Information: Earn 200 points for each gift.

$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament

Date: Oct. 11

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Information: Open to players 50 and older. Must have loyalty card.

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in October

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in October

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

Jack-o’-lantern candy jar

Date: Oct. 6 or 7

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one candy jar.

Boo candy jar

Date: Oct. 20 or 21

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one candy jar.

$100,000 Fall into Cash

Date: Saturdays in October

Information: Ten winners will be selected and a top prize of $5,000 cash guaranteed every week. To participate, earn 100 slot points to gain five drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $15 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Monday through Wednesday.

$10,000 weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in October

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Two winners will be drawn to spin a wheel for a chance to win up to $1,000 in promotional chips. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry and pai gow players must have three-of-a-kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Entries reset weekly.

GOLDEN NUGGET

New player rewards

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.

JOKERS WILD

Rolling For Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive 7x points on video poker and 11x points on reels. Valid for first 500 base points.

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.