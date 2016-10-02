Clinton and Democrats raised $154 million in September

Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party raised $154 million in September, the Clinton campaign announced Saturday, and enter the final weeks of the presidential campaign with a combined cash reserve of $150 million.

Clinton’s campaign took in $84 million last month, which officials said was the best fundraising month of the campaign. The figures leave Clinton well positioned for a final spending splurge on television, digital outreach and field mobilization as polls show her moving slightly before Donald Trump.

The figures show Clinton behind the blazing pace set by President Barack Obama in his 2012 re-election bid, when Obama and the Democrats raised $181 million in September.

In past months, Clinton has performed less well with small donors than had Obama and her former rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The Clinton campaign did not release details that would provide insight into her small-donor fundraising in September.

Trump has not yet announced his September fundraising totals, but this week said he raised $18 million after the first debate, on Monday. That money was a mix of large and small donations, he said.

Both candidates and their parties will be required to report more detailed information this month.