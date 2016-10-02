Dumping the Affordable Care Act would be a disaster; it needs to be fixed instead

A year ago I watched a congressional subcommittee hearing about the Affordable Care Act. It was cleverly billed as “ACA Overdue Checkup: Examining the ACA’s State Marketplaces.”

It was great theater, no question. Representatives, nicely dressed and with appropriate gravitas, read talking-point memos appropriate to their political persuasion. The pageantry was wholly in keeping with the current state of Washington, D.C., for what that’s worth.

For five years I have listened to advocates and opponents of the Affordable Care Act rail incessantly at one another. Five years of rhetoric that should shame both sides, five years of misinformation, five years of kindergarten-like insults, five years of resentment and anger and worse.

Yes, the legislation was passed in an ugly, partisan way that guaranteed lingering bitterness and indignation. Yes, you may not have been able to keep your plan or your doctor. Yes, the implementation of the act on both the federal and state levels was sloppy and error-filled and much more expensive than it should have been. Yes, technologies failed and bad decisions were made, and yes, there are still issues and problems. None of those points is or should be in dispute.

But even those who oppose the law most vociferously end up having to admit they like much of what’s in it.

Polls shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans favor allowing a child to stay on his or her parents’ health plan until age 26. They also support not allowing medical discrimination based on pre-existing conditions and reducing the billions of dollars in historically uncompensated care that taxpayers have had to underwrite when patients lack health insurance.

So what’s the truth? Once we look past the politics, has the ACA been a success in Nevada?

Well, more people in Nevada — a lot more — have health insurance than ever before. More than 300,000 Nevadans gained coverage between our expanded Medicaid program and health plans sold on the state exchange. That’s a success.

Uncompensated care, which drives up health insurance rates, is down sharply as well. That’s a success too.

Most important, Nevada has significantly improved access to medical care for our most vulnerable population: children. A research brief prepared by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau in November 2013 showed Nevada had the highest percentage of uninsured children in the nation (19 percent, compared with 10 percent nationally). According to a recent report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, the national rate of uninsured children has dropped to a historic low across the nation following implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2014. More to the point, as the report notes in its key findings, Nevada has had the largest percentage reduction in the number of uninsured children of any state. Another success.

Still, policies featuring smaller networks, larger deductibles and substantial out-of-pocket expenses have eroded what many see as the value of being insured. Proponents argue that doesn’t matter because many preventative services don’t require any cost sharing. The public understandably doesn’t agree. That’s a failure.

A combination of claims experience, medical trends and unnecessary, federally mandated “essential benefits” has led to rising premiums. While Washington bureaucrats claim this is good news because the rates are less than those projected by the Congressional Budget Office several years ago, it’s not. That’s spin, pure and simple. And another failure.

The law is certainly not perfect. The medical loss ratio requirement violates two central precepts of insurance — use the money accumulated in the good years to offset the bad, and reward the people who bring you business. The natural inefficiencies of the federal bureaucracy — various portions of the law are administered by three federal agencies — create uncertainty and confusion and, often, rules seem to be made up on the fly by policy wonks with no knowledge of how things actually work.

Still, reasonable people truly interested in the public good should be able to come together and build on the ACA’s successes and fix its failures. Unfortunately, it has become obvious that there are next to no thoughtful and reasonable people left in public life. It’s all about the spin, the talking points, the endless game-playing that has polarized our country and left Washington in gridlock.

The next time someone tells you to repeal and replace, ask for details. Ask what happens to the millions of children now covered who will lose access to health care under “repeal and replace.” Ask whether they’re experts in insurance and really understand what a reinsurance corridor is and how it works. Ask whether they oppose allowing parents to keep kids on their policies given the stagnant economy and the number of younger people either out of work or stuck in menial, low-wage jobs.

It’s up to us — the public — to end this circle of incivility and move beyond politics. Let’s encourage an honest, thoughtful discussion and leave the strident shouting behind. Let’s show the spinmeisters that we see through their misinformation, reject their absolutism and are capable of finding solutions rather than simply pointing out problems.

I have faith that we’re up to the challenge.

Bruce Gilbert served two years as executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, tasked with oversight and operation of Nevada’s public health insurance.