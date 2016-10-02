Fall in love with the magical fruit

Associated press file

Benefits of beans • Can promote heart health, as they contain phytochemicals, which reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease • Can lower the risk of cancer, as they contain isoflavones and phytosterols, which inhibit cancer cell growth and boost immune function • Can lower cholesterol, as they contain large amounts of soluble fiber, which can reduce harmful LDL cholesterol levels • Can aid in weight loss, as they make you feel full and stave off hunger • Can aid in diabetes management, as they contain a good balance of complex carbohydrates and protein that provides a slow, steady source of glucose

Some downsides of eating beans • Can make you gassy • Can trigger migraine headaches in some people • Can interfere with the absorption of betacarotene and vitamins B12 and D; however, cooking inactivates most of the substances responsible • Can trigger gout because they contain high levels of purine, which increases uric acid

Beans have been a food staple around the world for tens of thousands of years, and for good reason. They’re low in fat, high in protein, loaded with fiber and rich in vitamins.

They also are among the most versatile vittles, in part because of variety. Scientists have identified more than 40,000 bean types; however, only a fraction are mass-produced for consumption.

It’s no big deal if you replace a cannellini bean with a great northern or a pink with a red when cooking. But certain beans do pair better with specific flavors and uses.

How to cook your beans

1. Soak the beans. Cover them with cold water and refrigerate overnight.

2. Place the beans and soaking water in a heavy pot and add several inches of fresh water. Simmer, skimming any foam that rises to the surface.

3. If desired, add flavorings such as onions, chile, garlic or herbs. Do not add salt or acidic ingredients such as tomatoes until later in the process.

4. Cook the beans, partly covered, until they are tender. If you plan to add salt and/or acidic ingredients, add them about a half-hour before the beans are done cooking. Taste the liquid, not the beans, to determine the seasoning, as the beans need time to absorb the flavor.

Tip: Cooked beans can be refrigerated for up to five days. Let them cool completely in the cooking liquid before refrigerating. Cooked beans also freeze well. Use leftover cooking liquid as a stock for soup, stew or pasta.

Soft beans that fall apart when cooked

These are best for soups and purees

• CANNELLINI: Soft texture with a relatively thin skin and mild earthy, slightly nutty flavor; popular in Italian dishes. Rich in molybdenum with a low glycemic index. Pair well with sautéed greens, pasta, sage, tarragon. Uses: puréed dips such as hummus, salads, creamy salad dressings, ragouts. Cook time: 60 minutes.

• GREAT NORTHERN: Smaller than cannellinis with a slightly grainy texture and a nutty, dense flavor; popular in North America. Rich in calcium and fiber. Pair well with lamb, tomatoes, white meat, bay leaf, cumin, fennel, sage. Uses include salads, soups, stews, ragouts, purées. Cook time: 60-90 minutes.

• NAVY: Mild, delicate flavor; named for their widespread use feeding members of the Navy during the second half of the 19th century. Rich in fiber, folate, manganese. Pair well with Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, basil, bay leaf. Uses include Boston baked beans, purées, soups, stews. Cook time: 90-120 minutes.

• PINK: Common in the Caribbean; meaty taste with a slightly powdery texture, Rich in vitamin B6, vitamin E. Pair well with tomatoes, bell peppers. Uses include red beans and rice, refried beans, barbecue dishes. Cook time: 60 minutes.

• PINTO: Most popular bean in the Americas; mottled brown-tan color when dry, lose spotting as they cook; one of the more robust-flavored beans. Rich in fiber, protein. Pair well with cumin, chile powder, red meats, cilantro. Uses include refried beans, dips. Cook time: 90-120 minutes.

In general, most beans go well with: • Garlic • Onions • Parsley • Rosemary • Savory • Thyme

Medium-soft beans that maintain their shape

These are best for chilies and side dishes

• BLACK: Sweet taste with a medium-soft texture; among the most popular beans; native to the Americas. Rich in magnesium, iron, calcium. Pair well with bacon, chipotle, fresh fruits and vegetables, bay leaf, cilantro, coriander, cumin, ginger, oregano. Uses include burritos, wraps, salads, side dishes, chilis, soups. Cook time: 60-90 minutes.

• BLACK-EYED PEAS: Cream-colored with a small black speck that resembles an eye; brought to the Americas by slave traders from Africa; eaten by some cultures for a prosperous and lucky new year. Rich in

folate, potassium, calcium, magnesium. Pair well with ham, bacon, greens, cayenne, chile pepper, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric. Uses include Southern dishes, salads, side dishes. Cook time: 60-90 minutes

• RED: Milder flavor and softer texture than kidney beans; popular in the Caribbean. Rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B1, vitamin B2. Pair well with sausage, rice, cilantro, pork, Cajun/Creole seasoning. Uses

include Louisiana red beans and rice, stews. Cook time: 60 minutes.

• LIGHT RED KIDNEY: Popular in Caribbean, Portugal and Spain; more delicate in flavor and slightly softer than dark red kidney beans. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, iron. Pair well with pork, tomatoes, bay leaf, cumin, fennel, oregano, sage. Uses include chilis, soups, salads. Cook time: 90-120 minutes

Hard beans that remain intact when cooked

These are best for salads and cold preparations

• DARK RED KIDNEY: Firm texture that holds up well when cooked; absorb flavors easily, so they’re popular in simmered dishes; originated in Peru; often used as a meat substitute. Rich in iron, folate, molybdenum, dietary copper. Pair well with beef, bay leaf, cumin, fennel, oregano, sage. Uses include chilis, soups, cold bean salads, purées. Cook time: 90-120 minutes