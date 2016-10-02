Police arrest suspect in robbery at Eldorado

Police in Reno say they've arrested a suspect in the fatal robbery at a casino.

Police say 63-year-old Frederick Douglas Borden had been gambling at the Eldorado Resort and Casino when he committed a robbery and fled on Friday.

Sgt. Curtis Lampert said he couldn't say what Borden is suspected of robbing.

Borden fled the casino, striking an employee who later died. It's unclear how Borden struck the employee.

Borden faces one count of robbery but that could change depending on the results of an autopsy of the victim.

The victim hasn't been identified.