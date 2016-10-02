Rams rally late to beat Cardinals 17-13; Palmer hurt

Tavon Austin returned a punt 47 yards to set up Case Keenum's 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick with 2:41 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams improved to 3-1 for the first time in a decade with a 17-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona's Carson Palmer threw for 288 yards and a touchdown but left the game to be evaluated for a concussion after his head slammed to the turf on a sack by Aaron Donald with 5:40 to play.

The play forced a Cardinals punt and Austin raced past would-be tacklers to the Arizona 34. A facemask penalty against Ifeanyi Momah moved the ball to the 19 and the Rams (3-1) went ahead when Quick caught a pass under tight defense for the score.

Arizona backup Drew Stanton was intercepted twice in the final minutes, including on a Hail Mary on the game's final play.

Keenum also had a 65-yard touchdown pass to Quick in the first quarter.

Arizona outgained the Rams 420-288 but committed five turnovers to the Rams' one.

The Cardinals, expected to be Super Bowl contenders before the season began, fell to 1-3 and lost their second game at home this season.

Arizona took its only lead of the game 13-10 on Chandler Catanzaro's 21-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter.

The Cardinals had tied it at 10 on Palmer's 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Arizona's offense stumbled through most of the first half and was hearing boos from the home crowd before finally getting moving in the final two minutes.

Palmer completed 6 of 8 passes for 80 yards in 1 minute, 24 seconds. Floyd had catches of 16 and five yards after his second drop of the game brought more boos during the final drive.

The Rams took an early lead when, on third-and-seven, Keenum threw to the sidelines to Quick. Cornerback Marcus Cooper went up with the receiver but Quick came down with the ball and dashed down the sideline on the 65-yard scoring play.

COSTLY PENALTIES

A defensive holding penalty against the Cardinals kept the Rams' first scoring drive alive and an offensive holding penalty nullified an Arizona touchdown moments later.

The defensive hold on Patrick Peterson came when Keenum was sacked on third-and-five. Three plays later, Keenum connected with Quick for the long TD.

The Cardinals drove to the Los Angeles 10 on their next possession and Chris Johnson ran for an apparent touchdown. But a holding penalty against Jermaine Gresham nullified the score and the Cardinals settled for a field goal.

TURNOVERS

Turnovers scuttled two Arizona scoring threats.

The Cardinals were at the Rams 33 in the second quarter when Palmer threw deep and Johnson intercepted in the corner of the end zone.

In the third quarter, Arizona recovered Keenum's fumble and drove to the Los Angeles 26, but Aaron Donald hit Palmer, forcing a fumble that the Rams recovered.

GREEN HONORED

Cardinals wide receiver Roy Green was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime.

Green played on offense, defense and on special teams in 12 seasons with the Cardinals (1979-90). He ranks second in franchise history in touchdowns, third in all-purpose yards and fourth in 100-yard receiving games.