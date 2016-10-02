Redskins thrive in red zone to beat Browns 31-20

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, including two to tight end Jordan Reed, and the Washington Redskins cashed in on several trips to the red zone to beat the Cleveland Browns 31-20 on Sunday.

The Redskins (2-2) scored four red zone touchdowns against the Browns (0-4) after going 3 for 14 in their first three games of the season. Cousins connected with Reed for 8- and 9-yard touchdowns, Chris Thompson for a 5-yard score, and running back Matt Jones scored from 1 yard out as part of his 117-yard performance.

Jones eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, and Cousins finished 21 of 27 for 183 yards and also had an interception.

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell ran for 112 yards and a touchdown, and Cody Kessler was 27 of 38 for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But turnovers on three consecutive second-half possessions cost Cleveland a chance at its first victory of the season.

NEED FOR REED: With his 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Reed became the fastest tight end in NFL history to 200 career receptions. Reed hit the 200 mark in his 38th game, one faster than Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr., and had his fifth multi-touchdown game.

Reed made nine catches for 73 yards.

CLEVELAND GIVEAWAYS: The Browns had turnovers on three consecutive second-half possessions. Fullback Malcolm Johnson fumbled late in the third quarter, backup Duke Johnson coughed it up early in the fourth and then Kessler underthrew Terrelle Pryor and was picked off by Josh Norman, setting up Jones' 1-yard touchdown run.

PUT IT IN PARKEY: After missing three field goal attempts last week, including a 46-yarder at the end of regulation that could have won the game, Browns kicker Cody Parkey bounced back in a big way. In his second game with Cleveland, Parkey was good from 51 and 45 yards out.

REDSKINS DEFENSIVE BLOWS: Already without cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and DaShaun Phillips, the Redskins' defense lost three more players against the Browns. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan left in the second quarter with an elbow injury, linebacker Su'a Cravens in the third with a concussion and safety David Bruton in the fourth with a concussion.

On the Cleveland side, tight end Randall Telfer injured his ankle blocking for Crowell in the third quarter and did not return.

JACKSON'S CLEATS: Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson wore cleats with a design of yellow police "caution" tape that he said was the start of his "attempts to be part of a solution and start dialogue about the senseless killings of both citizens and police." Jackson said it wasn't his intent to disparage those in law enforcement but a way to express his concern "in a productive and peaceful way."