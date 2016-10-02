Sweat your way to happiness

“What we lack in resources, we make up for in creativity,” says Las Vegas fitness trainer Samantha Jo Alonso, combating excuses for not working out. Whether you claim not to have time or can’t afford a gym membership or home equipment, Alonso says there’s always a way.

MEET THE TRAINER: Samantha Jo Alonso, founder of Mission I’mPossible fitness collective

MIP holds running events and high-intensity interval trainings that are free to the public. The Las Vegas organization was founded in 2010 and has expanded to 18 cities throughout the United States, including Miami, New York and Portland, Ore. Co-owner of local streetwear boutique Fruition, Alonso has also worked with Nike as a stylist and producer.

Alonso offered a workout circuit targeting the entire body. She recommends doing this five times, with each workout lasting one minute.

Workout #1: Squat jump

Begin in a squat, then use your left hand to touch your right foot by crossing over your body. Come back up and explode into the air by jumping with your knees straight and your toes pointed. Come back down into a squat position and do the opposite side. Do this move for 30 seconds on each side.

Workout #2: Stronger-than-struggle burpee

Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart, then bend your knees and lower your body into a squat. Jump your feet back with your hands in a plank position and do a pushup. To come back up, jump your feet near your hands and then jump into the air, returning to the squat position to repeat the move.

If this is too difficult, eliminate the jump by bending down and pushing your legs back one at a time. If you are doing this workout outside, be sure to do it in the grass or grab some gloves so you don’t burn your hands on hot concrete.

Workout #3: Leap-of-faith lunge

Lunge forward with your right foot and then jump straight in the air. As you come back down to the ground, switch your legs and land in a lunge on your left leg. Repeat.

Workout #4: Moving mountains

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your chest. Without changing your lower-back posture, raise your right knee toward your chest, alternating legs.

Workout #5: Head up, heart strong alternating planks

“Plank. Hold. Smile. Because we believe in looking good for victory!”