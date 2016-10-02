Trump set to visit Henderson on Wednesday

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 | 5:58 p.m.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will rally in Henderson on Wednesday.
The Republican's website lists Henderson Pavilion as the location of the event, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Nevada is a key battleground state where polls show Hillary Clinton and Trump are in a tight race.
Meanwhile, members of a union representing over 500 eligible workers at Trump's high-rise Las Vegas hotel called for a boycott last week because Trump isn't negotiating a contract.