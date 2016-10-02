Trump set to visit Henderson on Wednesday

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will rally in Henderson on Wednesday.

The Republican's website lists Henderson Pavilion as the location of the event, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Nevada is a key battleground state where polls show Hillary Clinton and Trump are in a tight race.

Meanwhile, members of a union representing over 500 eligible workers at Trump's high-rise Las Vegas hotel called for a boycott last week because Trump isn't negotiating a contract.