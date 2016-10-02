Woman arrested in man’s stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

A man is in grave condition after he was stabbed in the head during a fight today near downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Also according to police:

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the area of North Main Street and West Owens Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the left side of his head. The man was taken to University Medical Center; he is not expected to survive.

Police determined that a woman, Lakisha Hooks, stabbed the man during a brief confrontation. She was taken to Clark County Detention Center, where she faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.