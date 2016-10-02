Las Vegas Sun

October 2, 2016

Currently: 85° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Woman arrested in man’s stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

By (contact)

A man is in grave condition after he was stabbed in the head during a fight today near downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Also according to police:

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the area of North Main Street and West Owens Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the left side of his head. The man was taken to University Medical Center; he is not expected to survive.

Police determined that a woman, Lakisha Hooks, stabbed the man during a brief confrontation. She was taken to Clark County Detention Center, where she faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy