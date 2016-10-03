Las Vegas Sun

October 3, 2016

Currently: 60° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

6 people injured in 2 downtown Minneapolis shootings

Image

KARE / AP

In this photo provided by KARE, a person is brought into an emergency vehicle after a shooting early Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police said multiple people have been wounded in shootings in downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say six people have been wounded in two likely gang-related shootings in downtown Minneapolis.

Authorities are investigating whether the shootings early Monday are connected. They have arrested a suspect, but don't yet know in which shooting the person may have been involved.

Police say two men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting about 1 a.m. outside the First Precinct police station. They were treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. A handgun was recovered in a nearby parking lot.

About 15 minutes later, less than a block away, police say three men and a male juvenile were shot and injured. Police say three of the four are expected to be OK. The fourth victim is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy