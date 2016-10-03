Backers whip up support for NFL stadium in Las Vegas

Feel-good music, UNLV cheerleaders, former Oakland Raider Howie Long and a banner proclaiming economic projections helped supporters make another pitch for an NFL stadium this morning.

Stadium proponents gathered outside the Thomas & Mack Center days ahead of when Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to convene a special session to consider legislation related to the stadium project, Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and Metro Police funding.

“We know when to pivot. We know when to invest. We know when to take a risk. And we know when it’s time to be an entrepreneur — and that time is right now,” said Jan Jones Blackhurst, a former Las Vegas mayor who’s now an executive with Caesars Entertainment.

Last month, a group charged with vetting tourism-related projects forwarded its recommendations to Sandoval. The Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee recommended increasing Clark County’s hotel room tax to pay for the convention center expansion and renovation, as well as the public’s portion of a proposed stadium to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has proposed building the 65,000-seat stadium, which would also be home to the UNLV football team. Under the current proposal, the public would contribute $750 million, the Raiders would kick in $500 million and the developers would pick up the rest of the tab — a projected $650 million — including some undetermined infrastructure costs.

The project’s public financing and lack of a public profit-sharing provision have drawn the ire of critics. Nevadans for the Common Good and the Nevada Taxpayers Association took stands against the project last week, arguing it poses too much risks for residents.

Marta Poling Schmitt, president of Nevadans for the Common Good, said the proposal merits serious research by lawmakers before they cast any votes.

“I am hopeful the state legislators are doing their due diligence and listening to the concerns,” Schmitt said today when reached by phone.

Stadium backers framed the project in a more positive light this morning. A banner behind the speakers touted that, combined, the projects could create 14,000 jobs and generate $32 million for education.

Howie Long, a longtime defensive end for the Raiders, called the NFL a “juggernaut” that would lure new tourists to Las Vegas.

His comment touched on what the developers have insisted all along — that unlike stadiums in other cities that have proved to add little or no economic value, the Las Vegas project would be different because of its ability to attract new visitors.

“This to me is a win-win,” Long said. “It’s a no-brainer.”

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, Tommy White of the Laborers International Union Local 872 and Steve Hill, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, also spoke favorably of the projects during the news conference.

Afterward, Hill said the convention center and stadium projects would be folded into one bill for the Legislature to consider. Police funding would be a separate bill.

Hill declined to speculate on when the special session may begin. The governor has said he intends to call a session sometime between Friday and Oct. 13.

After the gathering, a man decked out in Raiders gear approached Sisolak, who sat on the infrastructure committee, and thanked him for his efforts to bring the team to Las Vegas.

“We are doing everything we can to make this happen,” Sisolak said, shaking the man’s hand.